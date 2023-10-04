Jessie J broke down in tears after admitting that she was going away for work and leaving her baby behind.

“I have had one night away from Sky since he was born. I have to leave for work next week for Korea for four days and I am legit dreading leaving him,” Jessie wrote on Instagram, reaching out to her 13.9 million followers for help in a series of posts.

She then clarified that she would take her son with her if she could, before crying into the camera with tears rolling down her face.

“It’s not advice and tips I need is it... It’s support and reassurance. Dammit. Aries aren’t good at admitting that.”