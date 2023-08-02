Jessie J addresses body-shaming comments two months after giving birth

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J has addressed the body-shaming comments she’s received since giving birth to her son Sky.

The “Flashlight” singer, who gave birth on 12 May, spoke out against the critics of her appearance in a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. On top of a black backdrop, the 35-year-old new mom wrote: “Couple of people have said to me: ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back.’”

However, according to the English singer, the harsh assumption couldn’t be further from the truth. “My reply is... ‘I don’t want to go back. That body is gone,’” Jessie continued. “I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward. That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowddddy!”

Since giving birth, Jessie J has shared a number of body-positive posts on social media. A 15 June Instagram photo of the artist wearing only black underwear was meant to inspire other women to be proud and take care of their postpartum bodies.

“I’m writing this for myself as well as any one else that needs to read this. Your body was a home for someone else to live in for nine months,” she wrote. “Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL. Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time.”

“It’s your journey. Your time and YOUR body. It’s not the same as anyone else’s, and that’s what makes it special,” she continued. “This was my body 11 days after giving birth and I still look pretty much the same now 35 days on. I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body.”

In her 26 July Instagram, Jessie displayed her unedited appearance as she styled her hair. Her caption read: “Most importantly, I like to squeeze my side rolls when I’m stressed.”

Jessie shares Sky with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, a basketball player for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premier League. The couple announced their pregnancyin January, two years after the Grammy nominee had a miscarriage.

She took to her Instagram in November of 2022, two months before telling everyone she was pregnant again, to express her sorrow over losing her unborn child.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she said. “Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”