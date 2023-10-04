Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have arrived at a four-day mediation to discuss their custody and parenting plan in light of their divorce.

On Tuesday, the estranged couple’s legal representation revealed that they will begin a four-day mediation starting Wednesday to resolve ongoing disputes in their contentious divorce. Although Judge Katherine Polk Failla set a 2 January trial date, the mediation aims to establish a custody and parenting plan for the couple’s two daughters, Willa, three, and a 14 month old.

Turner’s lawyer Stephen Cullen reportedly claimed in court that Jonas, 34, is asking for joint custody, elaborating that “what he was looking for is a 50-50”. Cullen later confirmed: “The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want.”

Although Cullen remains optimistic, he’s approaching the case with caution and told Judge Failla that the case “should proceed in parallel track to [the] mediation”.

On Wednesday, the former couple arrived at the New York City legal office where the four-day mediation will take place, according to People, which published photos of Turner leaving Taylor Swift’s Manhattan apartment, where the Game of Thrones star has been staying.

The four-day mediation comes after Turner sued Jonas for wrongful retention of their children, and alleged that Jonas had been withholding their passports to prevent their return to England. In the complaint filed against the musician, Turner’s lawyers called for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and asserted the “wrongful retention” began 20 September.

In the lawsuit, Turner also alleged that Jonas went back on their plans to make the UK their “forever home,” and submitted documents as evidence of the claim. Page Six and US Weekly obtained the documents, which included a letter dated 16 June in which Jonas reportedly wrote to a property owner in Wallingford, Oxford, about the idyllic dream life that he, Turner, and their two children would have there if they sold their property to them.

The letter began: “When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house.”

“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

He continued to gush over the property’s“beautiful walled garden” and called the home “simply heavenly”.

Jonas, 34, then described what his ideal life in the UK looked like, writing: “I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat.”

He then commended the previous owner’s work on the property, adding: “We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home.

“I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names] and for many years pay homage to the magic you have created here.”

On 7 July, the couple reportedly signed the purchase of the property. They put down a 10 per cent deposit for the home, an estimated $9m. According to court documents, Jonas texted, “Well, Sophie and I officially own a home in the UK.”

The sale of the house in Oxford is set to be finalised on 2 December, according to the court documents.

As of now, the couple has reached a temporary agreement to keep their two daughters in New York City.