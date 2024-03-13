Fans can’t get enough of John Krasinski admiring Emily Blunt on the red carpet: ‘Wow’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were the ultimate couple goals during Hollywood’s biggest night.

On Sunday 10 March, the actors attended the 2024 Oscars followed by the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. The Office comedian supported his wife, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Oppenheimer.

While walking the red carpet, fans couldn’t help but notice Krasinski, 44, stare lovingly at Blunt, 41, as she posed for the cameras. In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, the Devil Wears Prada star was seen wearing her gravity-defying Schiaparelli dress as her husband stood off to the side.

Krasinski gazed at his wife, before raising his eyebrows and shaking his head, as if he was waking up from a trance. When the Jungle Cruise star noticed Krasinski’s reaction, she laughed out loud and went over to hug her husband.

“John Krasinski being in awe of Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt,” one fan captioned the clip.

Just hours after the awards ceremony ended, the couple - who were married in 2010 - headed off to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where Blunt also did a quick outfit change. For the event, she changed into a plunging pink lace gown and left her blonde tresses down instead of in a bun.

Krasinski was once again caught admiring his wife as she walked Vanity Fair’s red carpet, and even appeared to mutter the phrase: “Wow.”

In response to the sweet moment, fans expressed their adoration for the longtime couple in the comments.

“The way he loves her makes me fall for him all the more,” one fan replied. “I adore them together.”

“I love a man in awe of his lady,” another person said.

“The very definition of a supportive husband,” a third user wrote.

While Blunt received a nod for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, she ultimately lost out to actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers. Nevertheless, Oppenheimer still took home several Oscars that evening, with Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr all earning their first ever Academy Awards.

In July 2010, Krasinski and Blunt were married less than one year after getting engaged. The pair tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy. Since then, the couple have gone on to welcome two daughters: Hazel Grace, 10, and Violet, seven.

Despite both their successful careers in Hollywood, Blunt previously admitted that their daughters don’t really think it’s “exciting” to have famous parents. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published last June, the Edge of Tomorrow star explained why her children aren’t too impressed by her fame.

“They might say, ‘Oh, there’s Mama,’ but it’s not exciting for them,” she said. “What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”

Blunt noted that she tries not to be away from her daughters for too long while working, adding that spending time with her family is a major priority. “Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away,” she continued.

The actor also shared how there’s certain points in her children’s daily routine that she doesn’t want to miss out on.

“There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on - like, will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up and put me to bed?” Blunt said. “And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that.”