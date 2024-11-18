Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged.

On Sunday (November 17), the couple made an appearance at the EBONY Power 100 Gala where Good showed off her engagement ring. The Think Like a Man actor explained that she wanted to make the announcement at the event because it was where they first met.

“EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathrooms,” Good told E! News.

The two of them first met in 2022 when Majors was dating Grace Jabbari. They didn’t officially start dating until May 2023, months after the Lovecraft Country actor had physically assaulted Jabbari.

Majors was found guilty in December 2023 on two counts of harassment and two counts of assault in connection to the March 2023 incident. The jury also found the actor not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Although the actor avoided jail time during his sentencing, a judge ordered him to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence programming in Los Angeles, pay $250 in surcharge, and continue going to therapy.

Throughout the trial, Good continued to show up for Majors and stand by him. In January, he had his first interview following his conviction with ABC News.

Meagan Good shows off her engagement ring at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17 ( Getty Images )

“I’m really blessed. I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” Majors said. “But I’m standing.”

“Everything has kinda gone away. And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs,” he added.

Good later appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna, in July 2024 where she admitted her friends were concerned about the backlash her relationship with Majors would receive.

“Well, I won’t get into how it started,” she said about their relationship, “but I will say is that the support we’ve been able to give each other – the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness – it’s just been really wonderful.”

The model was then asked by host Hoda Kotb if any of her friends advised her to wait until after his legal troubles to see how everything turned out before dating Majors. Good responded: “Uh yeah, every friend advised me.”

“But at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum. I can always look and say, ‘Ok I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens I have peace in my heart and harmony in my heart,” she explained.

Despite appreciating her friend’s and family’s opinions, Good said that “at the end of the day I’m the one that has to live my life” and “I want to be responsible for the choices that I make.”

Before her relationship with Majors, Good was married to producer DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022.