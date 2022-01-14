Julia Fox, who previously described herself as a “diehard” fan of the Kardashians, has clarified her feelings about the famous family after confirming that she is dating Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

In December, prior to meeting West, 44, the Uncut Gems star, 31, revealed that she has been a long-time fan of the family on an episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits.

“I’m going to miss Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in, like, 2007, when watching it was embarrassing,” Fox told her co-host Niki Takesh in an episode titled: “The Happenings, a 2021 Recap”.

Takesh then noted that she and Fox are “OG Kardashian fans,” with the actor adding that the pair are “diehard” fans.

“I, like, wanted them to be my family,” Fox continued. “Love you guys.”

During the conversation, the podcast hosts also claimed that the relationship they had with the reality TV family was less about wanting to be a member of the Kardashian clan and more about a “deeper bond”.

People also noted that Fox has previously modelled Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims.

In a new podcast episode, the actor, who began a relationship with West after meeting him on New Year’s Eve in Miami, which she described in detail in a recent blog post, has since elaborated on her comments and explained that she is a fan of the family but not a “diehard” one.

“Okay, who wasn’t a fan of the Kardashians?” Fox said. “I’m not like diehard, stand in line in the cold, or, like, go to a store opening. I don’t even own one [Kylie Cosmetics] lip kit. Guys, it’s not really that serious.”

The hosts then explained that, after Fox began dating Kardashian’s estranged husband, they had a conversation about whether or not to cut the conversation from the previous podcast episode, but ultimately decided to keep it.

However, Fox did note that she finds it “funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories”.

According to the actor, one conspiracy has focused on a 2019 Paper Magazine photoshoot that she did with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kardashian, which she described as “meta”.

“Because now, like, the two most famous people in the world are like… We were all connected even prior, you know what I mean?” Fox said, adding that they are all “artists”.

While discussing her relationship with West, which Fox said began with an “instant connection,” the filmmaker also took the opportunity to address claims that the dates are a PR stunt.

“There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” she said, adding that, “for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations” and that there are “no labels”.

The actor also praised her new partner as a “genius” and “a doer,” before noting how special it is to be in his presence.

“It’s honestly just an honour to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening,” she said. “Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs - which by the way are f**king insane - that’s really cool. I love that.”