Fans are pointing out similarities between Kanye West’s new relationship with Julia Fox and his marriage to Kim Kardashian, with one woman claiming the rapper has “recreated” a photo from his former relationship.

After speculation earlier this year, West, 44, and Fox, 31, appeared to confirm their week-long relationship with a blog post in Interview magazine, in which the Uncut Gems star reflected on her first introduction to the rapper and their extravagant second date.

According to Fox, during their second date, the Donda singer directed a photo shoot of her at New York City eatery Carbone. She included the photos in the essay along with photos taken of her during the personal styling session with West that occurred after.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” the actor wrote.

However, on TikTok, one fan named Syd has claimed that one of the resulting photos, which sees Fox and West cuddling on the restaurant couch, is a recreation of a photo that the rapper took with ex-wife Kardashian during their nearly seven-year marriage.

“It’s him retaking the same pic that was legendary during Kimye,” Syd, who goes by the username @insydwetrust, wrote on a TikTok comparing the photos.

In the video, she showed the rapper’s latest rendition of the photo, as well as the “original,” which sees Kardashian, who appeared to be asleep, resting her head on West’s chest and her arm across his torso, as he also lounged with his eyes closed.

Syd, who concluded the video with a look at her distressed face, wrote in the caption of the TikTok: “Crying and throwing up,” before adding the hashtag #loveisntreal.

The clip, which has since been viewed more than 7.2m times, has prompted a debate in the comments, with many agreeing with Syd’s claim.

“I knew it looked familiar,” one person commented, while another said: “This is actually really sad because he’s pretending to move on while Kim actually has.”

Someone else noted: “Wait, this actually made me so emotional…”

However, others suggested that the rapper was actually being manipulative, and that his relationship with Kardashian, with who he shares four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, should not be “romanticised”.

“I don’t understand how people romanticise this relationship,” they wrote, while another person commented: “He did it to hurt her.”

According to someone else, the photo was West’s attempt to “make another Kim”.

“Kim was legendary before him, she gonna be that after him,” they added.

This is not the first time that West has sparked comparisons between the two relationships, as fans previously claimed that the “entire hotel suite full of clothes” gifted to Fox during their second date was also reminiscent of the rapper’s behaviour during his relationship with Kardashian.

“Recreating his relationship with Kim lmao. They got together and the first thing he did was give her a new wardrobe,” one person tweeted.

At the time, the gesture also prompted concerned reactions, as some claimed that West’s behaviour was “misogynistic and controlling,” and that the rapper “treats women like inanimate dolls he can dress and modify to elevate his image but they think it’s romantic”.

Kardashian, who is reportedly dating comedian Pete Davidson, filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Since then, West has made a number of public attempts at reconciliation.