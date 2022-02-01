Julia Roberts makes rare comment about her ‘world,’ husband Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts has made a rare comment about her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, in celebration of her longtime partner’s birthday.

“Happy Everything,” Roberts captioned an Instagram picture of Moder in a swimsuit posing with his surfboard on Monday. “You make my world go round.”

The sweet tribute prompted praise from Roberts’ friend Rita Wilson, who commented: “Happy Birthday Danny Moder! Birthday love from the Hankses!”

Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, have been married for almost two decades after tying the knot in July 2002.

The longtime couple met on the set of Roberts and Brad Pitt’s 2000 film The Mexican. She was dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt at the time, while Moder was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

While the couple is notoriously private, Roberts previously took to Instagram in July to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary, with the actor sharing a selfie of herself and her husband to mark the occasion.

“19 years! Just getting started,” Roberts captioned the photo.

The Homecoming actor, who shares three children: 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 14-year-old Henry, with Moder, also previously opened up about her family in a 2014 interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she reflected on the timing of parenthood.

“By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life,” Roberts said. “I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way.”

In November, the couple celebrated their twins’ birthdays with separate Instagram posts, with fans expressing their disbelief over how much the celebrity children had grown.

“17 of the sweetest years of life,” Roberts captioned the picture of her twins as babies, while Moder shared a post of Phinnaeus and Hazel all grown up. “These rabble rousers,” he wrote. “17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”