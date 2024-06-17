Justin Bieber’s mother posts sweet Father’s Day tribute during Hailey’s pregnancy

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, has begun to prepare for her son’s first Father’s Day.

The “Baby” singer is expecting his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber, which they announced in May. To celebrate the occasion his mother took to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to give him his own Father’s Day tribute.

Her post featured various images of Hailey and Justin with a caption: “Happy Father’s Day Justin.”

“You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!”

Mallette was quick to announce her excitement for the couple after they announced they were expecting. “BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!” she captioned a video of herself on Instagram at the time.

“So I have been waiting for this day,” the 49-year-old admitted in the video. “And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness.”

She added: “Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

The couple first announced they were pregnant on Instagram while sharing photos from their private vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii as Hailey was seen wearing a white lace dress with her husband dressed in black. The caption only featured the two of them tagging each other.

Despite the couple never formally announcing the gender of their child, some fans have speculated that Hailey subtly did. Last month the Rhode Skin founder took to Instagram to share a photo dump highlighting random activities she’s been up to.

“Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly,” she captioned the post.

This led to many fans assuming that “cherry blossom” meant that she would be having a girl and some of the commenters even suggested that Blossom or Cherry would be sweet name ideas for the child.

“Baby Bieber is a girl,” one comment read, while another agreed, writing, “A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH.”

Other commenters phrased it as a question, being unsure whether or not Bieber was confirming if she was pregnant with a girl.

“Is it a girl? are you going to name her blossom ? Or a flower name ?” one commenter asked.

“ITS A GIRLLLLL?” another commenter questioned.

Throughout the couple’s marriage, they’ve been open about wanting to be parents as Justin admitted on The Ellen Show back in 2020 that he wanted to have “a tribe.”

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he told her at the time. “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out.”

Hailey also mentioned Justin’s aspirations to be a father. “We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family,” she explained on a 2021 episode of In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith.

“We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young.”