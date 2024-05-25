Fans assume Hailey Bieber revealed the gender of baby with Justin

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans believe that Hailey Bieber revealed the gender of her baby with husband, Justin.

On Friday May 24 the Rhode Skin founder took to Instagram to share a photo dump of what she’s been up to recently, including some spring inspired nail art and baby bump pics. “Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly,” she captioned the post.

Many people took the “cherry blossom in my belly” line to mean that she was announcing that the couple are expecting a girl. Commenters began to express their excitement over the claimed reveal and even began to provide name suggestions for them.

“Baby Bieber is a girl,” one comment read, while another agreed, writing, “A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH.”

Other commenters phrased it as a question, being unsure whether or not Bieber was actually confirming if she was pregnant with a girl.

“Is it a girl? are you going to name her blossom ? Or a flower name ?” one commenter asked.

“ITS A GIRLLLLL?” another commenter questioned.

While some commenters assumed the baby would be named Blossom, a few also thought the name could be Cherry.

Bieber has yet to respond to any of these suspicions.

Hailey and Justin first announced they were expecting on May 9 in an Instagram post featuring the model and “Sorry” singer in a grass field with Justin visibly taking photos of his wife’s bump while even taking a few images together.

Shortly after the announcement the “Peaches” singer’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also took to Instagram to share her excitement to soon be a grandmother.

“So I have been waiting for this day,” the 49-year-old admitted. “And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness.”

Justin and Hailey at the Grammy Awards in 2022 ( Getty Images )

The singer’s mother, who gave birth to Justin when she was 18-years-old, also added that she was confident in the couple being great first-time parents.

“Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God,” she said.

Recently Hailey has also revealed on her Instagram what her latest pregnancy craving is: egg salad on a pickle with hot sauce.

Anticipating criticism, Hailey acknowledged that her snack may not be everyone’s preferred choice. “Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no you’re not allowed to judge,” her caption at the time read.

Despite their original meeting taking place back in 2009, Hailey and Justin were only spotted together occasionally before announcing their engagement in July 2018.

Announcing their engagement, the “Baby” singer took to Instagram with a lengthy caption. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote at the time. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

“I promise to lead our family with honoUr and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary back in September.