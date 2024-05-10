Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette has shared her excitement to be a grandmother.

On 9 May, the “Sorry” singer, 30, and his wife Hailey Bieber, 27, announced they were expecting their first child with an ethereal video posted on Instagram. In the footage, Justin was seen snapping pictures of the Rhode founder as she held her baby bump in a field of tall grass.

Hailey donned a delicate lace white gown and matching head wrap by Saint Laurent, while Justin sported an oversised leather jacket with a backward baseball cap.

As of now, it’s not known how long Hailey has been pregnant. Regardless, their friends and family are more than pleased with the news of baby Bieber.

The same day, Mallette took to her social media, gushing over Justin and Hailey’s reveal.

“So I have been waiting for this day,” the 49-year-old admitted. “And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness.”

More than that, Mallette was over the moon for the couple to become first-time parents, noting that they’re going to do great.

She added: “Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

The “Lonely” artist and his mom have shared a rocky relationship since he was a child. Mallette gave birth to Justin when she 18 years old in 1994. Throughout his childhood, the single mother struggled to support the two of them financially. After Justin’s career took off in 2009, Mallette worked closely alongside him.

However, in 2015, the pop performer admitted to Billboard that he and him mom weren’t talking as much. Since then, the two of them have worked on mending their relationship, with Malette assuming a more active role in her son and daughter-in-law’s life together.

More of the young couple’s close friends added heartwarming messages, congratulating them on this next chapter.

“I love you guys soooo much,” Kim Kardashian wrote, while her sister Khloe said: “I love you guys!!!!! We are all so excited and happy for you two!!!!! Mommy and daddy time.”

Chance the Rapper added: “Congrats big Poppa.”

“I love you guys!!!! Ahhhhhhhh,” Kylie Jenner remarked.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018 after meeting for the first time in 2009. The pair started dating in 2014, sharing a brief two-year romance before splitting up. Then, the duo rekindled in 2018.

Earlier this year, Hailey posted a 30th birthday tribute to her husband of five years with a carousel of photographs.

Alongside the stills of them kissing and hugging, the beauty mogul wrote: “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”