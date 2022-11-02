Justin and Hailey Bieber introduce new puppy named Piggy Lou

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a new member to their family in the form of a puppy named Piggy Lou.

The small, fluffy white pooch was introduced to the couple’s fans on Instagram through a series of photos posted on Monday (31 October).

The Justice singer debuted the new puppy while showing his and Hailey’s Halloween costumes, as well as the couple’s older dog Oscar, who joined the family in 2018.

In the photographs, Justin cuddles both dogs while dressed as Sesame Street character Cookie Monster, while Hailey poses beside him as a vampire.

Hailey also posted cute snaps of Piggy Lou on her Instagram Stories, which showed the puppy dressed up in a pig costume.

She wrote in a caption: “This is Oscar’s new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber.”

In another photo, Hailey cuddles the dog close to her face and wrote simply: “Piggy Lou.”

The new addition comes less than two months after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Justin and Hailey married in a secret ceremony in New York City in September 2018. They both took to Instagram to post sweet tribute to one another to mark the occasion.

The 28-year-old pop star posted a black-and-white selfie of himself and Hailey posing with Oscar between them and wrote: “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey Hailey Bieber… Thanks for making me better in every way.”

Hailey, who is the younger daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Deodato Baldwin, shared a throwback photo from their wedding ceremony that featured her huge wedding veil with the words: “Till death do us part.”

She wrote in the caption: “Four years married to you, the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.”

In October, Hailey put to rest rumours of bad blood between her and Selena Gomez, who used to date Justin on-and-off between 2010 and 2018.

She and Gomez were seen hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the photos aimed to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore”.