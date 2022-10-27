Cats rescued from Ukraine to be rehomed in DC

Cats that have been rescued from war-torn Ukraine are being welcomed to an animal shelter in Washington, DC.

Rescue volunteers travelled to Ukraine to bring the cats back with them to the states in the hopes of finding them a forever home.

This video shows some of the 24 cats that were brought to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue exploring their new surroundings.

“Hye handsome, look at you wanting some attention. Ohh I’m so happy you’re here,” one of the volunteers can be heard saying as she pets one of the new arrivals.

