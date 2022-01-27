Kanye West denies he is hiring people experiencing homelessness to model in next show

Kanye West has denied reports that he will be teaming up with streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week for his next fashion endeavour.

On Wednesday, it was reported byTMZ that the rapper was said to be teaming up with David Sabastian, Skid Row Fashion Week’s founder, to hire people experiencing homelessness to model his next Yeezy collaboration. However, a rep for Ye has since denied those claims.

“This reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development,” a Yeezy Gap spokesperson said in a statement to The New York Post. The rumour surfaced when Sebastian told TMZ that the two met while the rapper was recording his upcoming album Donda 2 in Los Angeles, and that they had decided to team up.

The collaboration was said to be a homeless-influenced clothing line, in which the inhabitants of LA’s Skid Row would model the collection and receive 100 per cent of the proceeds. Skid Row Fashion Week is known for donating a portion of all clothing sales to helping those living in the LA neighbourhood.

While West does not have a planned collaboration with the streetwear brand, he announced today on Instagram that his 11th studio album, Donda 2, is set to be released on 22 February. The follow-up to his album Donda, which was released last August, will be produced by Atlanta rapper Future.

While no collaboration is in the works with Skid Row Fashion Week, the rapper still remains dedicated to supporting those in need. “Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness,” the Yeezy rep said.