Kanye West has seemingly compared his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On his Instagram Story on Sunday, the 45-year-old rapper, known as “Ye,” appeared to reflect on his past relationship while addressing the Queen’s recent passing on 8 September.

“LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I LOST MY QUEEN TOO.”

West’s Instagram Story arrived only days after he appeared on Good Morning America, where apologised to his ex-wife for “any stress” he may have caused her.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” he said. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was ruled legally single one year later. The former couple share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chiaco, four, and Psalm, three.

Despite their divorce, West has continued to use his social media platforms to discuss the former couple’s relationship, with the rapper publicly criticising Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who she dated for nine months.

Elsewhere in his recent interview with Linsey Davis, West discussed co-parenting with the Skims founder and the importance of having a “voice” while raising their children.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he said. “As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating.”

(kanyewest/Instagram)

His co-parenting comments come one week after he addressed how he and with his ex communicate with each other while appearing on the Alo Mind Full podcast.

After explaining that he still gives Kardashian “advice on things that can help” when it comes to raising their children, he went on to note that she’s the one who’s with them “80 per cent of the time”.

One day after the Queen’s death was announced, West also paid tribute to the British ruler in a since-deleted Instagram post, which included two pictures of the monarch and a caption that read: “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”