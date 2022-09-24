Kanye West 'absolutely' has 'political aspirations' for the future

Kanye West has confirmed he has future political aspirations, during a new interview with ABC on his recent controversies.

“Yes. Absolutely,” he responded to the question from Linsey Davis on whether he’s planning a return since his 2020 presidential campaign.

“That time wasn’t in God’s time. I’m sure there are lives that were saved. I’m sure God had me fall on the sword and say, ‘This is not the time,’ but you know, he’s a redeemer.”

