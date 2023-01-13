Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West may have just tied the knot. Again. According to a few reports, West married Yeezy’s architectural designer Bianca Censori, just two months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Censori and West reportedly tied the knot at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California, this month, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. The source said that they had “a private ceremony to celebrate their love”.

However, the publication claimed that the marriage may not be legal quite yet as they have not yet filed a marriage licence. The pair has also not publicly confirmed their alleged nuptials.

The Independent has contacted a representative for West and Yeezy for comment.

Censori and West were also spotted at a restaurant together this week where West, formally known as Ye, had a silver wedding ring on his finger. TMZ reported that the jewellery was meant to showcase his “commitment” to Censori after the wedding.

On Friday, the Daily Mail also reported that West and the 27-year-old recently went on their honeymoon last week to a luxury resort in Utah. The publication claims that the couple stayed at the Amangiri resort, which is located in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments.

The marriage news came after West briefly released a song, “Censori Overload,” that is reportedly about his now-wife.

Although the post has now been deleted, West took to Instagram in December to share the track. As reported by NME, the caption of the post read: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body.”

Censori has been working at Yeezy since November 2020, which is the same year that she received her Masters in Architecture at the University of Melbourne, according to her LinkedIn profile.

West’s reported marriage comes two months after his divorce from Kardashian was finalised. In November, the former couple agreed to waive spousal support but settled on $200k (£167k) per month of child support payments from West to Kardashian. They will have “equal access” to their children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The rapper’s new relationship also comes one month after Kardashian spoke about co-parenting with West and how “f**ing hard” it is, during an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said. “That’s what I would want for them. If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

West has found himself mired in various controversies in recent months, including making many antisemitic comments on Twitter such as that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. He also sparked backlash when he debuted his brand’s “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Multiple brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga, then announced that they’d no longer be working with West and condemned his remarks.