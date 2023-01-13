Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

The news was first reported by TMZ after West - who has legally changed his name to Ye - and Censori were spotted dining in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

Sources claim the couple “had a private ceremony to celebrate their love” and have been spotted wearing what look like wedding bands.

Censori is the head of architecture at West’s fashion brand Yeezy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.