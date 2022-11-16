London tattoo removal studio offers to remove Kanye West tattoos for free

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A London-based tattoo removal studio revealed that it is offering to remove clients’ Kanye West tattoos for free.

NAAMA Studios, a laser tattoo removal spot in Central London, announced on social media on Tuesday that it will not be charging clients to remove tattoos related to the rapper.

They poked fun at West’s company, writing: “Yeezy come, yeezy go.” Clients who want to get rid of their tattoo can contact the studio via email or tag the company in their Instagram or Twitter posts. The company’s post also comes as West has been facing widespread backlash over the last few months for making racist and anti-Semitic comments.

According to the shop’ website, fully removing a tattoo can take up to 10 to 15 sessions, with the usual price of each session ranging from £69 to £317 depending on the size of the tattoo.

A former Ye fan named Alex Jones (not related to the Infowars Alex Jones) has a tattoo of the cover art of West’s 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and went to Twitter to criticise both the ink and musician.

“I got a Kanye related tattoo in 2016 and ever since he’s been the most colossal f*** head on the planet,” he wrote.

During an interview with Metro.co.uk, Jones revealed that NAAMA Studios reached out to him and it encouraged him to get the tattoo removed.

“I’ve never really thought about getting it off but I just made a tweet about the tattoo, just to be funny, and then this company got in touch with me to say that they’d give me a free removal,” he said.

Jones also shared how his feelings towards West have changed over time.

“It’s really kind of depressing to see someone that you like, who was your hero, start saying awful things about entire groups of people,” he said. “So yeah, it’s been quite a sad journey.”

Briony Garbett, the CEO of NAAMA Studios, explained why the shop is offering to remove these tattoos for free.

“People with Kanye tattoos were coming to us and you could hear how triggering it was for them, how embarrassing and shameful they felt, given he’s been making the headlines for the wrong reasons,” she told Metro.co.uk. “We wanted to alleviate that feeling and offer a place for people to come.”

She noted that fans “couldn’t have predicted what he was going to be saying or the things he would be standing for now” and that there’s no “shame in people having got the tattoos in the first place.”

NAAMA Studios’ tattoo removal deal comes as West has been facing widespread backlash for making hateful comments. In early October, he sparked outrage when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt to his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

Amid backlash, he proceeded to make a number of threatening comments targeted at Jewish people, resulting in a suspension of his Instagram account. He went to Twitter to share his antisemitic rants, where he claimed he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” before his Twitter profile was also suspended.

Following West’s remarks and fashion show, multiple companies announced that they would no longer be working with the rapper. Some of these brands include Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and TJ Maxx.