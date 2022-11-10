Kanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different name

Adidas is to sell Kanye West’s Yeezy products under a new name after the German brand cut ties with the rapper in light of his antisemitic comments.

The rapper, also known as Ye, dropped his first pair of Air Yeezy sneakers in 2013. While the company has distanced itself from him, it will continue producing the shoes.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing products. We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023,” CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said.

