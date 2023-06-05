Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West and rumoured wife Bianca Censori have puzzled the internet with the bizarre outfits they wore to a church service in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Sunday (4 June), the rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – and his rumoured wife were pictured heading to West’s Sunday Service in unique all-black ensembles that were instantly ripped by social media users.

In the photos that circulated online, Ye is seen arriving at the church service in a black T-shirt with shoulder pads. The front and back of shirt was emblazoned with the word “Polizei”, the German word for “police”.

He also sported a pair of black leggings that went all the way down to his feet, in what appeared to be sock shoes.

Censori – who reportedly “married” Ye in a non-legally binding ceremony – turned heads with a stocking-like ensemble that covered her entire body, including her face. She stuffed her arms inside the black pantyhose, while a ring of black fabric circled the lower half of her face and neck.

The couple’s outfits instantly sparked an array of jokes and memes on Twitter, as many users compared Censori’s outfit to a “condom” or the “cone of shame” placed on dogs after they get stitches.

“Not to be rude but I know she gotta be SICK that Kim K got all the good clothes and she walking around in a broken black condom,” tweeted one person.

“He put her in the cone of shame,” another user said.

“Is she wearing a trash can?” a third person asked.

Others were more distracted by Ye’s outfit, writing: “The shoulder pads are the only thing I can focus on.”

Another person pointed out: “enough about her fit, can we discuss his fit?? the leggings?? the shoulder pads???

Even some celebrities joined in on the confusion, like Workaholics actor Blake Anderson who wrote: “This has ‘she looks like she got stuck in a McDonald’s playplace apparatus at a birthday party and they called her dad who had to leave football practice early to come bail her out’ energy.”

Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford simply replied: “A mess.”

Meanwhile, photos showed two of Kanye West’s children – Chicago, five, and Psalm, four – attending the Sunday Service. His two youngest children, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, were pictured accompanying members of the church choir while wearing billowing white robes and hoods that covered their faces. West formed his Sunday Service Choir in January 2019.

In season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on 25 May, ex Kim Kardashian opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced while going through her very public divorce from the “Flashing Lights” rapper.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now,” the SKIMS founder told cameras in her confessional. “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet.”

Ye had previously shared screenshots of his text messages with Kardashian, in which they appeared to disagree over their children’s schooling. He has also publicly lashed out at Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, over her parenting skills. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he posted back in September.

During the Hulu episode, Kardashian expressed her sadness that her mother had been dragged into her drama with her ex-husband. “I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides,” Kardashian said.

Last year, Kanye West sparked backlash after he shared a number of antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in interviews. Following his remarks, the rapper was dropped by a number of brands and companies, including Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap.

Kim Kardashian was prompted to issue a statement about Ye’s antisemitic remarks, in which she condemned “hate speech” and called for the “hateful rhetoric” to end. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

While the reality star admitted she felt as though her ex-husband “looked down” on her for her 2007 sex tape, Kardashian added that Ye’s “shenanigans” were going to be more “damaging” for their four children – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four – than her sex tape “would ever be”.

“I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that,” she said on The Kardashians. “And I know that is the best thing for them.”