The official trailer for The Kardashians season five has been released, but some fans believe it looks more like a teaser for the next installment of Dune.

On Friday 8 March, Hulu dropped the teaser for the reality show’s forthcoming fifth season, which hits the streaming service on 23 May. In the clip, the famous family are digitally superimposed in what appears to be a desert. Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and momager Kris - is seen wearing a nude or beige gown, as they posed in the sand.

“New horizons await,” read the text over the clip.

While many fans were quick to express their excitement for the new season on X (formerly Twitter), others couldn’t help but focus on the trailer’s otherworldly backdrop. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for people to connect the desert-themed teaser to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who is currently starring in the box office hit, Dune: Part Two.

“Dune vibes,” said one X user, in response to the trailer.

“I thought this was a trailer for DUNE: PART THREE,” another person wrote.

“Oh Kris knew when that Dune premiere was,” said someone else.

Some people wondered what could be in store for the new season, based on the elaborate teaser clip.

“I love their dramatic trailers for a show where often times they’re just like… eating salads,” joked one person. “So me!!!”

Another user quipped: “They are so funny for this and then the season ends up being Kendall goes to a petting zoo, Kylie is doing renovations on Stormi’s dollhouse, and Kourtney and Kim are fighting because Kim’s chef used skim milk instead of almond in Kourtney’s latte.”

According to Hulu, the fifth season of The Kardashians ​​follows the famous family as they “navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris”.

Much has happened since The Kardashians season four aired last year. Eldest daughter Kourtney welcomed baby boy Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker in November 2023. Last season, viewers watched as drama between the Poosh founder and her younger sister Kim reached an all-time high, with Kourtney even telling the Skims designer: “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

Meanwhile, Kylie has been dating Chalamet since April 2023. Although they’ve kept details of their romance private, Chalamet and Jenner made multiple public appearances together over the summer. They confirmed their rumoured relationship in September last year when they attended a Beyoncé concert together, before engaging in some public displays of affection at the US Open later that month.

Most recently, Jenner and Chalamet shared a romantic date night at the 2024 Golden Globes. The cameras panned to the couple several times, with viewers capturing them kissing and looking happy together.

The Kardashians season five premieres on Thursday 23 May on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.