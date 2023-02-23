Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson recently recalled feeling like she “had failed” in the aftermath of her break-ups with Matthew Bellamy and Chris Robinson.

Hudson, 43, opened up about her past relationships during a recent appearance on theTable for Two podcast.

Reflecting on her splits from Bellamy and Robinson, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star told host Bruce Bozzi about the “depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family”.

She said: “As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years – whether it be Chris or Matt – I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships.”

Hudson married the Black Crowes lead singer in 2000. They divorced after seven years, and have a son, Ryder, 19, together.

She was engaged to Bellamy from 2011 until 2014 and co-parents their 11-year-old son Bingham with the Muse frontman.

“I knew that we’d all be happier,” Hudson said, about ending those relationships. “It’s a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or choose to leave.”

She added that she “had the courage” to choose “not to feel constricted in [a relationship] or unhappy”.

She has remained friends with her exes and said she loves Bellamy “so much”.

Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy attend Goldie Hawn’s inaugural “Love In For Kids” benefiting the Hawn Foundation’s MindUp program in 2014 (Getty)

“I’m exactly where we were supposed to be. I think he feels the same way about me,” she added.

In an appearance on The World’s First Podcast earlier this month, Hudson revealed she knew she would marry Robinson after the first time she met him.

Hudson is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, and the couple have a four-year-old daughter Rani. The couple got engaged in 2021, but when asked why she hasn’t planned her wedding yet, Hudson told ITV’s This Morning that she still isn’t sure what kind of nuptials she wants.

She said last December: “I go back and forth, I go: ‘Do I really want a big wedding?’ We’re so happy. It’s not the first thing I need.”