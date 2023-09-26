Kate Moss says she’s in ‘denial’ about her approaching 50th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Moss has been attempting to avoid thinking about her upcoming 50th birthday in January.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, published on Sunday 24 September, the supermodel completely denied her age as she told the outlet: “I’m not turning 50,” before explaining that she is in “denial” about getting older.

“No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50,” Moss added about her milestone birthday.

When asked if she has had any injectables such as fillers or Botox, Moss then said: “No comment. Au naturel. Next [question].”

The supermodel, who has a wellness brand called Cosmoss, which offers products including fragrances and teas, said that instead, she uses various self-care routines to help improve her physical and mental well-being.

For example, Moss said she “moonbathes,” which is the Ayurvedic practice of lying under the light of the moon in order to absorb lunar energy. When the moon is full, the supermodel said she “charges” her crystals.

“I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden,” she explained to The Sunday Times. “Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals.”

She has a collection of crystals, including her favourites rose-quartz and melonite, each of which is believed to have different mental and spiritual benefits.

“[Melonite] is really powerful,” she told the newspaper. “I had a piece of it but of course I lost it. I have to get one more.”

She also added that she starts off her morning by meditating for 10 minutes. Moss recites affirmations, as she told the outlet that her favourites include “embrace the unknown” and “trust the universe and it will lead the way”.

The supermodel also revealed she has left the party lifestyle behind, saying: “I’m not really into it. When I do go out I leave at midnight – that’s my cut-off.

“After that [time] people start repeating themselves.”

These days, Moss has also left the London party scene behind to make sure she is typically tucked up by 11pm, while revealing that she now has a “bedtime watch”.

“Frasier is my bedtime watch,” Moss told The SundayTimes. “It just puts me to sleep."

On Sundays, Moss will prepare a meal for her daughter, Lila, 20, using rocket, potatoes, tomatoes, and garlic that she grows on a vegetable patch at her home in the Cotswolds.

Despite an intentional wellness and workout regime, Moss admitted, she hasn’t stopped smoking “yet”.

“I still smoke occasionally,” she said. “I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped ... yet.”

The 49-year-old British supermodel rose to fame as one of the faces of the 1990s with more than 40 Vogue covers and stints as the face of major designers including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein.

Her daughter has followed in Moss’s footsteps as she has entered the modelling world herself. Back in March, Lila revealed she still learns from her mom and even leans on her for outfit inspiration.

“It’s so funny because I would copy her outfits consistently — always wearing black and gray, like skinny jeans,” Lila told Vogue for its Diary of a Model video series.

“Now, I come in my outfits and she’ll be like: ‘Oh my god I’m so jealous you look so cute!’ I’m like: ‘It’s all yours.’”

Lila added that, while she always has her eye on her mom’s bags, she sadly can’t steal her shoes because they have different foot sizes.

“She’s a size six and I’m a size five and it’s one of my biggest regrets,” joked Lila.