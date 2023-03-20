Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Orlando Bloom surprised fans on St Patrick’s Day when he gave an impromptu performance of a traditional Irish folk song at a pub in Windsor.

On Friday 17 March, the 46-year-old actor took over The Alma pub in Windsor when he grabbed the microphone and belted out the traditional Irish classic song, “She Moved Through the Fair”. In a video posted to Twitter by Capital FM’s Chris Stark, Bloom could be seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap and a matching blue jacket as he sang in a raspy voice.

In a series of tweets, the Breakfast Show host documented his surprise when he realised the Lord of the Rings alum had taken the stage at The Alma pub. “It’s honestly not the Guinness talking but Orlando Bloom has just started singing Irish songs in the pub I’m in,” read Stark’s first tweet from the St Patrick’s Day celebrations. “He’s actually really good”.

When asked by one Twitter user to “prove” that Bloom was indeed singing, Stark replied by posting two photos of Bloom onstage at the pub. The radio personality also shared an interaction he had with his friend upon realising the British actor was singing the Irish folk tune.

“To my mate: ‘I’m fairly pissed but I’m sure that’s Orlando Bloom belting out an Irish tune…’” he wrote, to which his friend replied: “It is…”

The clip of Orlando Bloom belting out the Irish folk song instantly went viral on Twitter, where it was viewed more than 365,000 times. The video even gained the attention of Bloom’s longtime fiancée and professional singer, Katy Perry.

The American Idol judge, who shares two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, trolled her fiancé for his wild St Patrick’s Day performance when she tweeted: “what a ledge”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who have been engaged since 2019, often share amusing posts about each other on social media. Last August, the “Roar” singer hilariously shared her thoughts about Bloom’s shirtless Instagram post when she replied in the comments: “Babe where did you put the cortisone cream. I have a heat rash.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently opened up to Flaunt magazine about the challenges the two have faced in their relationship, ever since they first met at the Golden Globe awards in 2016. Although Bloom referred to Perry as his “baby mama and life partner”, he admitted that the couple sometimes “battle” with their “emotions and creativity” and at times, their relationship can be “really, really challenging”.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he said, referring to their different careers. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

In addition to daughter Daisy Dove, Bloom also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.