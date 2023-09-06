Keke Palmer brings boyfriend Darius Jackson to Beyoncé concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer brought her boyfriend Darius Jackson with her to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The pair, who share six-month-old son Leodis, recently enjoyed a fun date night seeing the “Crazy in Love” singer live at her concert on 4 September. Jackson posted many videos and pictures from the concert to his Instagram Story, including one showing the pair joining in on the viral “mute challenge”, as the pop icon performed “Energy” off of her latest studio album, Renaissance.

The entire crowd went silent as Beyoncé sang the lyrics: “Look around, everybody on mute.” The couple then jumped up and down as she finished singing: “Look around, it’s me and my crew. Big energy!”

The Nope actor was decked out in silver garments and makeup, per the singer’s request that attendees wear silver clothing in honour of Virgo season. A proud Virgo herself, Palmer wore a silver corset over a white shirt and accessorised the look with silver jewellery.

The True Jackson VP alum showed off her look on Instagram, captioning an Instagram reel showcasing her glamourous outfit: “Had to go see my girl againnnn. Happy Birthday Beyonce! I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT.”

Palmer and Jackson’s joint appearance at the concert comes two months after he publicly shamed Palmer for wearing a revealing outfit while attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency. On 5 July, Jackson took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to vent his frustrations. At the time, the personal trainer wrote above a video of Palmer being serenaded by the R&B singer: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

After receiving widespread backlash, Jackson doubled down on his comments, saying: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe,” he continued. “I rest my case.”

Multiple outlets later reported that the couple had called it quits, and said that Jackson had already moved on. Jackson, who appeared to delete his X account amid the backlash, reactivated his account solely to deny that the two had split.

Above an animated GIF of iconic film character Forrest Gump, he wrote: “I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me... So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

Now, it appears that the two have patched things up since the debacle. Palmer and Jackson reportedly reconnected while celebrating her 30th birthday with drinks. On 26 August, Jackson shared a series of Instagram stories with Palmer, in which she joked about why he disliked Virgos.

In the footage, he said: “My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo.” He then Jackson looked over at Palmer, adding: “My partner in crime’s a Virgo.”

The pair began dating after meeting at a Memorial Day party in May 2021. In December 2022, Palmer revealed that she was expecting her first child. She made the happy announcement during the opening monologue of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

In February 2023, the Hustlers actor gave birth to their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.