The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Keke Palmer responds to trolls who criticised her for not wearing makeup: ‘Get the help y’all need’
‘I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like’ the actor tweeted
Related: Keke Palmer is expecting her first child
Keke Palmer is pushing back against trolls who criticised her for not wearing makeup.
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor tweeted that she’s been noticing people are judging her makeup-free look and shared how she’s comfortable without wearing anything on her face.
“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” she wrote. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”
In a second tweet, the Nope star emphasised that she takes pride in how she looks and that she won’t be affected by other people’s opinions about her.
“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she added. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”
The remarks came on the heels of Palmer being seen out in New York at a hockey game in casual clothes sans makeup.
Multiple fans took to Twitter to reply to Palmer’s tweet and praise her for standing up to online hate.
“Baby you’re wealthy, famous, hilarious, beautiful, AND have a family on the way! Baby you’re KEKE PALMER!! Let’s see the accomplishments of the people calling you ugly, let’s see,” one wrote.
“Keke, you are a beautiful person inside and out. People who say that kind of stuff that ‘you look ugly’ or whatever are just jealous and insecure of themselves,” another added. “You’re beautiful because of who you are and who you choose to be. Don’t let those people get to you. Keep doing you.”
Palmer has previously spoken out about her skin and not wearing makeup. She took to Instagram in December 2020 to share a photo of the acne on her face, again with no makeup on.
In the caption, she opened up her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is “a problem with hormones that happens during the reproductive years,” per Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can range from irregular periods to severe action.
“My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself,” she wrote. “I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha, but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”
Over the weekend, the True Jackson, VP star also made headlines when she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies