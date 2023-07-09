Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keke Palmer has proudly shown off her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, as the controversy surrounding her partner Darius Jackson’s comments about an outfit she wore continues.

The Nope star, 29, shared a clip of her nearly five-month-old baby and encouraged other mothers to share their own perspectives about how motherhood changed them.

She also hinted that she was aware of the backlash Jackson faced this week for his comments, but wrote that she was “Stevie to the bulls***”, referencing Stevie Wonder.

Fans believe Palmer was conveying a message that she was blind – like Wonder – to the current drama.

It comes after Jackson, who is the father of Palmer’s child, shamed the actor for wearing a sheer dress to Usher’s Las Vegas residency earlier this week. Responding to a video of Palmer being serenaded by the singer, Jackson wrote: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

After being criticised for his comment, the fitness instructor defended his comment and tweeted: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer has not addressed Jackson’s comments directly, but has shared more photographs in which she is wearing the black sheer dress with a black bodysuit underneath.

On Saturday morning (8 July), she shared the new clip of her singing Wonder’s hit song “Isn’t She Lovely” to Leo and wrote: “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA [sic], through and through!”

She also used the opportunity to advertise new merchandise, including T-shirts with the slogans “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bulls***”.

“To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you??” she continued. “Mine empowered me! One such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

The video also included several photographs of Leo spending time with Palmer.

Fans hailed Palmer’s “genius” for rising above the controversy that Jackson sparked.

“Brought the baby in to tug at our heart strings and reiterate her role as mother. Said she’s ‘Stevie to the bulls***’ because she’s refusing to acknowledge her current drama/blind to it like Stevie Wonder. Dropped merch to cash in on her increased engagement… Keke who is your manager?” one person wrote.

Another said: “The big boss will always get to the bag.”

Others shared their own experiences of motherhood with Palmer. “Ain’t nothing like it! We are superheroes through and through. Being this kid’s mom gives me a greater purpose and also understanding that people aren’t possessions!” one person wrote, sharing a photograph of her and her own child.

A second mother wrote: “Being a mom made me prioritise… what’s important, what’s not and so you move accordingly. You can’t be everything for everybody all the time so you prioritise, give yourself grace and expect it from others. Also, make time for yourself and don’t feel guilty about it!”

On Friday (7 July), Jackson appeared to remove all photographs and videos of Palmer from his Instagram account. It came after he dismissed reports that he deleted his Twitter account amid the backlash, but he disabled replies to his tweets.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed Leo, their first child together, in February. In an Instagram post announcing his arrival, Palmer wrote: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Welcome to the world baby Leo.”