‘Kelce’ becomes number one dog name in US, according to report

People are all riled up over Travis Kelce – and they’re getting their pets involved too.

While some argue the increased obsession with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is due to “The Swift Effect,” the Grammy winner’s inadvertent ability to make anyone and anything the new fad, football devotees are adding to the squabble in saying the professional athlete has been a fan favourite in the sports realm for years. Regardless, there’s no denying Kelce, 34, has been heading pop culture discussion for months.

Apparently, dog owners are taking part in the mania as well. The pet-sitting service, Rover, recently reported that “Kelce” is the number one trending dog name in the US. What’s more, the moniker is being used 135 per cent more than it was last year for four-legged furry friends.

Rover’s website attributed the increase to the football star and his brother Jason Kelce’s increased presence since facing off against each other in the NFL championship game, and the younger brother being associated with the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Though there’s no telling whether Swift can take majority responsibility for this uptick in pet parents’ using the Kelce name, the NFL saw a substantial spike in viewership once the powerhouse vocalist was seen cheering inside Arrowhead Stadium.

After the “August” artist showed face at MetLife Stadium for Kelce’s 1 October game against the New York Jets, Deadline reported that NBC accumulated an average of 27m viewers, with an added two million in the second quarter.

And if that’s not enough to convince sports enthusiasts of “The Swift Effect,” Kelce’s Chiefs jersey sales have allegedly increased by 400 per cent, per a Fanatics report. Fans even dressed as the sought-after couple for Halloween this year, donning Kelce merch and one of Swift’s emblem outfits from her Eras Tour.

Speaking of the 33-year-old musician’s global tour, Swift kicked off the international leg of her stadium tour in Argentina last week, and of course, Kelce was in attendance. The beloved athlete danced alongside Swift’s dad and waited for the “Cruel Summer” vocalist backstage after the show.

The duo also shared their first public kiss on 11 November. Kelce was seen waiting patiently for Swift to say goodnight to her screaming fans. Once Swift headed backstage, she made a break for it straight into Kelce’s waiting arms, wrapping around him.