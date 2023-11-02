Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift Halloween costume poking fun at relationship

Travis Kelce has taken a Halloween costume referencing his relationship with Taylor Swift in his stride.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end burst out laughing when he was shown singer Jax's outfit, assisted by her fiancé Braverijah Gregg, which referenced commentary that the "Shake It Off" hitmaker put Kelce "on the map" with their romance.

"Oh my f**ing goodness," the 34-year-old said amid laughter when he reacted to the costume on an episode of his New Heights podcast with his older brother Jason on Wednesday (1 November).