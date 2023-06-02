Kelly Clarkson shades ex husband Brandon Blackstock: ‘Red flag’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson has thrown shade at ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, as she claimed to have discovered a new “red flag” in their relationship.

The 41-year-old singer had a candid conversation with Priyanka Chopra and Carey Hart about parenting during Thursday’s episode The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the conversation, the two guests introduced Clarkson to a concept that she’d never heard of before: push presents.

“When you have a baby, you should get a gift,” Chopra explained, before describing how a mother usually receives this present from her partner. She also clarified that a woman didn’t actually have to “push” her baby out to get a present.

Hart then stepped in, noting that he got his wife, Pink, a motorcycle for her push present, after they welcomed their son, Jameson, in 2016. After he explained the meaning behind his motorcycle purchase, Clarkson went on to reveal that when she had her two children with her ex-husband, he didn’t give her a gift.

“I didn’t get a present. Whatever,” she said. “That should have been a red flag.”

However, she still gave Blackstock the benefit of the doubt, as she acknowledged that she “honestly doesn’t know” if he knew what push presents were.

Clarkson first married Blackstock in 2013, seven years after they first met. They went on to welcome two children: River, eight, and Remington, seven. The singer filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple’s divorce was reportedly finalised earlier this year, with Clarkson agreeing to pay a one-time payment of $1.3m to her ex-husband, along with monthly child support payments of $45,601. She reportedly agreed to pay Blackstock $115,000 a month in spousal support, a stipulation that will end in January 2024.

The pair also agreed to joint custody of their children, who will reportedly spend most of their time at Clarkson’s home in Los Angeles and at least one weekend of every month with their father.

Throughout the last year, the “Breakaway” singer has spoken candidly about the divorce and how it has impacted her career. During an appearance on The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese in July 2022, she said that she had been having trouble writing her album due to her split.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she said. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce I went through.”

However, in September 2022, Clarkson went on to announce her next album, which is set to come out last this month. During an interview with Variety at the time, she opened up about the writing process and how her music was ultimately inspired by her divorce.

“So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album,” she explained, “It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”