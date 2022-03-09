Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock has reportedly been finalised, with the singer agreeing to pay a one-time payment of $1.3m to her ex-husband.

In addition to the large payment, Clarkson, 39, will also provide Blackstock, 45, with monthly child support payments of $45,601, according to The Blast, which obtained court documents. The former couple will share joint custody of their children River, seven, and Remington, five.

While the children will reportedly spend most of their time at Clarkson’s home in Los Angeles, they will also spend one weekend of every month with their father at the Montana ranch he and Clarkson previously owned together, according to the outlet.

Clarkson got to keep both of their Montana properties in the divorce, with Blackstock expected to pay her $2,000 a month while he stays at the ranch until June. The couple reached an agreement over the ranch in January, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports that Clarkson agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12 per cent ownership in the property, worth a reported $17m.

However, as reported by The Blast, Clarkson, who has a reported net worth of $45m, has also agreed to pay her ex-husband $115,000 a month in spousal support, a stipulation that will end in January 2024. The amount is a decrease from the $150,000 a month in spousal support that Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock in July, according to People.

Under the terms of the settlement, the American Idol alum will get to keep the family’s pets, as well as numerous cars, while Blackstock will also keep multiple vehicles, as well as luxury watches and “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses” kept on the former couple’s ranch, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The settlement has been finalised nearly two years after Clarkson, who was declared legally single in August, filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Clarkson, who recently began legal proceedings to change her name Kelly Brianne, previously opened up about the realities of divorce and co-parenting on her talk show, where she revealed that she and Blackstock are relying on the help of therapists and child psychologists because they “want to do it right”.