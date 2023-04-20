Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson had an emotional response to advice that Henry Winkler gave her daughter, after she was bullied for having dyslexia.

The 40-year-old spoke to the book author, who also has dyslexia, about her eight-year-old child, River, during Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She told Winkler that she recently talked to her daughter about his writing career, after an experience that she had at school.

“I find that amazing to tell my daughter that you’ve written like forty books, and you’re dyslexic,” she told him. “Because she was getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids.”

As noted by the International Dyslexia Association, “dyslexia is a language-based learning disability” where “people have difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading”.

During her conversation with Winkler, Clarkson recalled how River’s school did a “whole” lesson on dyslexia the morning before she got bullied. Clarkson confessed that she didn’t know how “common” dyslexia was, prompting Winkler to point out that one in five children have the condition.

According to the International Dyslexia Association, 15 to 20 per cent of the population in the United States have some symptoms of dyslexia.

As Clarkson noted how “empowered” her daughter felt, when learning about Winkler’s career in her class, he looked towards the camera and sent a message to her.

“She’s part of the tribe!” Winkler said, before adding: “River, how you learn, has nothing to do with how brilliant you are.”

After hearing the sweet message, Clarkson began to tear up. She proceeded to grab a tissue to wipe the bottom of her eye and said that she was “fine”. She also joked that her “makeup artist [was] going to kill” her and acknowledged how “nice” it was to hear Winkler’s advice.

Along with River, the “Miss Independent” singer has a six-year-old son, Remington. She shares her two children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2021, after eight years of marriage.

Clarkson’s conversation with Winkler isn’t her first time speaking candidly about her family. During an appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast, she recalled that when she has tucked her children in at night, they’ve shared their honest thoughts about their parent’s divorce.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” she said. “A lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”

The “Break Away” singer noted that while it “killed” her to hear her children say this, she understood where they’re coming from, since her own parents got divorced when she was a child.

“I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.’”

Clarkson explained why she likes to talk to her children about the breakup, and she acknowledged that their “feelings” on the topic are so important.

“I think communicating with them ... and not treating them like an adult, because they’re noot, but not treating them like a child,” she said. “They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”