Kendall Jenner shares nighttime ritual she uses to prevent anxiety before bed

Kendall Jenner has shared the nighttime ritual she uses to help calm her anxiety before bed.

The 26-year-old supermodel recently revealed to Vogue the tricks she follows to ease her mind during nighttime hours. “I like to wind down in the evenings,” Jenner explained. “I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal.”

“I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” she said, adding that 15 minutes of meditation helps “settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

The Kardashians star also admitted that she’s trying to get better about staying off her phone at night. “I usually try to avoid looking at my phone at least an hour before heading to bed,” Jenner shared.

Kendall Jenner has been open about her ongoing mental health struggles and her battle with anxiety in the past. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram in April, where she shared with her followers some of the habits she follows to help navigate her anxiety. Along with the helpful caption, she included a picturesque video clip showing off her backyard garden.

“Happy monday y’all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately,” the caption began. “I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time.”

“I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset,” she added. “That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes,”

Jenner revealed that she started off her day by taking “10 deep inhales/exhale before even touching my phone,” journaled in her yard and wrote down “all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month”, and expressed her “gratitude for all of my blessings.”

She also took in the sun, and had tea while practicing “some more deep breathing” before conquering the day.

In May 2021, Jenner revealed to Vogue that there have been times her anxiety has made her feel like she needs to go to the hospital because she can’t breathe. “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart is failing and I can’t breathe and I need, like, someone to help me,” Jenner said. “Sometimes I think I’m dying. Sometimes parts of my body will go numb.”

“And it can be really intense and scary.”