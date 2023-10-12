Kesha says she wants a sugar daddy after being ‘dumped for the first time’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kesha has revealed that she has been dumped for the first time in her life and is potentially looking for a sugar daddy.

On Wednesday (11 October), the 36-year-old “Your Love is My Drug” singer announced on Twitter/X that she had experienced her first ever dumping and was still in shock.

“I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it? We’re all f****”.

While Kesha has kept the identity of who she was dating private, she elaborated more about the breakup in a video with Cosmopolitan, in which she was asked to critique fans’ dating app profiles.

“I have no idea why anyone’s asking me. I just got dumped for the first time in my life. Can you f***ing believe it?” she said. “I was just making my profile as I was driving here!”

Kesha then shared that she will steer clear of the dating app Raya, an exclusive membership-based app known for being used by celebrities and the very wealthy.

“Hinge and Bumble seem on par, like there might be, like, some billionaires lurking in the shadows. But you have to kind of, like, weed through. Everybody’s on Raya... I don’t know. I don’t f*** with Raya,” she said.

While the musician didn’t reveal what app she would be using to find her next match, she said she was certain about the type of relationship she was looking for next: a sugar daddy arrangement – dating a wealthy older man usually in return for expensive gifts and money.

Kesha photographed in April (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I mostly want a sugar daddy. I just never had one,” she said. “It sounds really fun. I know it’s like anti-feminist of me, but I want one, so DM me.”

Kesha was last romantically linked to film producer Riccardo Maddalosso after the two were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in May.

While neither party confirmed the romance, the singer mentioned a “boyfriend” in an interview with Self back in June.

The Grammy nominee was previously linked to Brad Ashenfelter since 2014, and they were last seen together in May 2021.

The Independent has contacted Kesha’s representatives for comment.

In April, the singer told Rolling Stone that she was secretly engaged to an ex who she remains “friends” with.

While it’s unclear who the ex in question is, she said the situation inspired “Too Far Gone”, a song on her latest album Gag Order.