Kevin Costner says his divorce from Christine Baumgartner was a ‘crushing moment’

Kevin Costner has spoken out about the challenges of his divorce from his former wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on June 26, Costner reflected on ending his relationship with Baumgartner, who he shares three children – Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14 – with.

“That’s a crushing moment,” the Yellowstone star told Gayle King about his divorce. “It’s powerful. It hurt, but I go forward.”

He acknowledged that he has “no choice” but to move on, since his children are watching him. “I can’t wilt like a daisy,” Costner continued. “I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am, and keep a special eye on who [my children] are.”

In May 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listing their date of separation as 11 April 2023. Her ex also issued a statement about their split.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his representative told Fox News in May 2023. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The pair went on to have a lengthy divorce case, with court documents in July 2023 revealing that Baumgartner was reportedly seeking $248,000 in monthly child support payments. At the time, she also hadn’t vacated her and Costner’s beachfront home in California, which her ex alleged was in breach of their prenuptial agreement.

In February, Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce came to a settlement, although the details of their financial agreements haven’t been revealed. According to documents shared by People, a court requested that they excuse both parties from undergoing a court-mandated co-parenting class. This came after Baumgartner and Costner agreed to joint custody of their three children and settled the majority of ongoing disputes in their divorce in September.

The Horizon star’s recent comments about divorce came after he shut down rumors that he was dating singer Jewel. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, Costner expressed that he wasn’t “in love” with anyone at that time, before addressing how he and Jewel sparked dating rumors in November, after they were spotted together at an event held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

“Jewel and I are friends,” he said. “We’ve never gone out, ever. I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

After reflecting on his and Jewel’s trip, which also included Emma Watson, Costner expressed how grateful he was for his friendship with the singer.

“I don’t want the press to ruin this for us. I’ve had conversations with her, text-wise, and she’s so smart,” Costner added. “She’s been through a lot herself. We have a friendship. We don’t have a romance.”

Before tying the knot with Baumgartner, Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, but the pair divorced in 1994. They share three adult children: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35. The actor also shares a 27-year-old son named Liam with Bridget Rooney, who he dated between his marriages to Silva and Baumgartner.