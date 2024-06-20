Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Kevin Costner has finally broken his silence about rumors that he and Jewel are an item.

The 69-year-old actor spoke candidly about his current relationship status during a June 18 appearance onThe Howard Stern Show, acknowledging that he wasn’t “in love” with anyone at this time. TV host Howard Stern then brought up rumors about the actor and Jewel, which first sparked at the end of last year after they were spotted together at an event held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

open image in gallery Kevin Costner finally breaks silence on rumored romance with Jewel ( Getty Images )

But, according to Costner, there isn’t a romance brewing between him and the singer. “Jewel and I are friends,” he said. “We’ve never gone out, ever.”

The Yellowstone star continued to hit back at the speculation, before noting how grateful he is to have her as a friend. “I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have,” he said. “She’s special. I mean she’s beautiful.”

open image in gallery “We’ve not dated. She’s beautiful and smart and all of those things. It just has never happened for us,” Costner said. ( Paramount )

When Stern asked how those dating rumors first started, Costner reflected on his trip to the British Virgin Islands last year, which he took with Jewel and other friends. At the time, footage obtained by TMZ from the trip showed Costner with his hands around Jewel’s waist, as he sat behind her while she stood and gave a speech during her tennis fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

“I got on the plane with nine people, Jewel was one of them,” he said. “Emma Watson was on there, and seven other people who weren’t celebrities. We were the only three celebrities on the island, for three days down there. And then we fly back. [Jewel] was just somebody I had tremendous conversations with, along with Emma.”

“I don’t want the press to ruin this for us. I’ve had conversations with her, text-wise, and she’s so smart,” Costner added. “She’s been through a lot herself. We have a friendship. We don’t have a romance.”

He concluded: “We’ve not dated. She’s beautiful and smart and all of those things. It just has never happened for us.”

In April, Jewel was also asked where she stood with Costner, but she remained coy about it. During an interview with Elle, the 49-year-old singer reportedly blushed when she was asked about the Oscar winner, but she didn’t deny the rumors. She noted that Costner was “a great person,” before adding that the onslaught of scrutiny has been overwhelming.

“The public fascination is intense for sure,” she told the outlet.

After the Necker Island trip, Jewel had posted an Instagram Reel with moments from the charity event, giving Costner a shout-out. “@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year,” she wrote in the caption. “And Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self — who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Months later, Costner’s contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, finally came to a close with a settlement. Back in September of last year, the pair agreed to joint custody of their three children — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14. A representative at the time for Costner confirmed that he and his ex had “come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

Before tying the knot with Baumgartner, Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, but the pair divorced in 1994. They share three adult children: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35. The actor also shares a 27-year-old son named Liam with Bridget Rooney, who he dated between his marriages to Silva and Baumgartner.