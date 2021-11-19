Khloe Kardashian has spoken candidly about her experiences with “unsolicited commentary” from mom-shamers, with the reality star explaining that she is now careful what she posts online.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, who shares daughter True, three, with ex Tristan Thompson, discussed her desire for trolls to leave her child alone during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK for the outlet’s December/January issue.

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!” the Good American founder said. “I’m like: ‘What are you talking about?’”

Kardashian then recalled one incident that stands out, telling the magazine that she once faced criticism over a social media video of her daughter talking and eating cut-up grapes.

“I remember I posted a video of her talking - she was eating cut up grapes and people were going: ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like: ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke,” Kardashian said, adding: “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do.”

According to the mother-of-one, to keep her daughter shielded from the negativity, she tries to “keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake,” which means being strict about what she shares about the three year old on her social media accounts.

“I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone,” the Revenge Body star added.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has addressed mom-shaming, as the entrepreneur previously assured fans that she is capable of successfully parenting her child with long nails after facing criticism over the length of her manicure.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” she wrote on Twitter in 2019. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. Happy Monday to you.”

As for how parenthood has changed her, Kardashian told Cosmopolitan that she has become more empathetic since becoming a mother in 2018, and that she feels motivated to make her daughter proud.

“You want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people,” the TV personality said. “You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to.”

Kardashian’s comments come after her sister Kourtney Kardashian recently defended herself against mom-shaming on Instagram, where a troll accused her of not spending enough time with her children.

In response to a comment that read: “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally???” the Poosh founder said: “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”