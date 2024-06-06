Khloe Kardashian’s hair stylist reveals her son Tatum mistakenly called him ‘dad’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Khloe Kardashian’s hair stylist revealed her son Tatum used to call him “dad” before he corrected him.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 39, opened up about raising her one-year-old child with ex Tristan Thompson, following his move to Cleveland. During one part of the episode, Kardashian revealed why her hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, taught Tatum how to say “guncle”.

“Because he keeps calling me ‘dad.’ Because I guess I look like a basketball player,” Fitzsimons said, referring to Thompson’s career in the NBA. “But I was like: ‘No, guncle.’”

The hair stylist then explained how impressed he was when Tatum said the word “guncle,” a phrase used to refer to an uncle who’s gay.

“He’s only one,” he explained. “He literally said ‘guncle.’ I’m so proud of him.”

Back in December 2021, Thompson and Kardashian – who also share a five-year-old daughter True – officially split, after court documents revealed that the athlete had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Although Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate in August 2022, the Good American founder previously said they were already in the process of having another baby before her ex’s scandal was revealed.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian spoke candidly about maintaining a good relationship with her ex, who had moved out of Los Angeles after signing NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While noting that she wasn’t in a relationship with someone new at the time, she still thought the distance between her and Thompson was beneficial for her.

“Now that he’s in Cleveland, this is really, really healthy for us,” she said. “Because when Tristan was next door, he still was always over. He’s like: ‘I wanna put the kids to sleep.’ Like he loved the routine.”

During the season five premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on May 23, Thompson spoke to Kardashian about how difficult it will be for him to be away from his family, including his 17-year-old brother Amari, who has special needs and suffers from epilepsy.

Kardashian shared her candid thoughts about her last few years with her ex, including when he moved into her home at one point. However, he did eventually move out, before moving into his own home in Los Angeles.

“All of these changes, it was just so overwhelming for me,” she explained during a confessional interview. “Now that he’s going to Cleveland, I can imagine I’ll just feel a relief. I don’t care who it is, I need space.”

As their conversation continued in True’s room of Thompson’s house, he then playfully suggested the idea of bringing his and his ex’s spaces together.

“I mean, we can just combine both houses and just live, one big, happy family,” he said, to which Kardashian shook her head and responded: “No.”

He continued to quip about keeping their homes in Los Angeles together. “Just make a big trail, like a big tunnel,” he added. “Like an overpass from here to your house.”

Thompson went on to describe the strong bond he feels he and his ex had. “We were a great dynamic duo,” he added. “You know, like peanut butter and jelly.”

During a confessional interview, Kardashian mocked Thompson for the comments, while making it clear that she had no plans to be in a relationship with him again. “Like come on? Let’s just. You know where I stand,” she explained. “Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope.”

Prior to their split in 2021, Kardashian and Thompson already had a complicated history, as he was first unfaithful in 2018, while she was pregnant with True. However, she’s since made it clear that despite his behavior when they were together, she wants to stay on good terms with him for the sake of their family.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” she said during an interview with tmrw in January. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like: ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day.”