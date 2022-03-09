Khloe Kardashian defends family’s reported nine-figure deal for new Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian has come to her family’s defence amid reports that they are set to receive a nine-figure salary for their upcoming reality show The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 37, discussed the financial terms for the show during a recent interview with Variety. According to the reality star, how much she and her family will earn for starring in the show was a major factor in their contracts, and one that they feel is justified.

“We give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment,” she explained. “We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for.”

“But not all money is good money,” the Good American founder added. “It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”

While the famous family didn’t specify what their payment will be, they will each earn the same amount of money.

“We are all equals,” Kardashian said.

According to insiders that spoke with Variety, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be earning a nine-figure paycheque from Hulu for their show.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, also addressed her and her daughters’ success over the years, as their hit show, Keeping Up with the Karadashians, aired on E! for 20 seasons. When asked why they are doing another reality show, Jenner expressed the importance of making money.

“Well, money always matters,” she said. “I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore.”

The matriarch then hinted that her family may have had a bidding war amongst other networks, after they left E! “We had options for sure, but I’m not one to kiss and tell.”

Kardashian noted that Jenner is always the one who handles the family’s business negotiations and that she “fights like a pitbull”.

As for how the network signed the deal with the Kardashian-Jenners, Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said that the network had to “step up” in order to give the family the proper contract.

“We stepped up to a great deal that they very much deserve,” she said. “Who would you want more for your unscripted slate than the Kardashians? They perfectly symbolise our strategy, which is taking big shots, but the right shots, and betting on incredible talent and best-in-class opportunities in each genre.”

As revealed in the trailer for The Kardashians, the show follows Jenner, Kardashian, and her sisters: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.