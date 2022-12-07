Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she had to be sewn into her outfit at the People’s Choice Awards following a wardrobe mishap.

The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, while sitting in her car after the ceremony, to explain the wardrobe malfunction. At the event, she took home the award for Reality Star of 2022 while her Hulu series, The Kardashians, won the Reality TV Show of 2022 award.

“You guys, we just won People’s Choice, and I’m so grateful, but okay, my outfit broke,” she said. “The whole zipper popped open, so I’m sewn into my outfit.”

For the occasion, Kardashian wore an all-black, off-the-shoulder and backless bodysuit. The outfit had a large bow on the front and sleeve-length gloves.

In her Instagram story, the Good American founder went on to explain why she’d had to make the adjustment to her outfit.

“I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in,” she said, before showing clumps of her hair towards the camera and adding: “My hair, here, right here, it is a disaster. But that’s okay, champagne problems.”

She concluded her story by acknowledging how excited she was over her and her family’s big win at the awards show.

“I’m so f***ing happy that I won People’s Choice for a fifth time,” Kardashian continued. “And that Kardashians won as well.”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has spoken out about a wardrobe malfunction. In March 2021, during an interview with People, she detailed what she did when she noticed a rip in her outfit right before she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I was wearing a shirt and backstage, the holes on the back [of it] ripped open. And I was like: ‘I don’t have anything to wear and it’s live TV!’” she recalled. “I ended up putting on a really baggy blazer and I looked really menswear chic.”

However, she acknowledged that this fix wasn’t very comfortable, adding: “But the whole time, I’m kind of scrunched over because I don’t really have a top underneath. I’m like: ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?

At the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner walked on stage alone to accept The Kardashians’ award. At the time, she noted that her daughter was supposed to be up there with her, moments before Kardashian made her way to the stage.

Kardashian then thanked her mother and apologised for being late.

“Wow, you guys, this is so amazing,” she said. “Mom, I’m so sorry. I’m out of breath.”

When Jenner asked her daughter where she was, Kardashian responded: “I was trying to fix my hair, oh my god, a girl’s gotta fix her hair.”

During their speech, Kardashian went on to thank viewers for voting for the show and made a joke about how many times her mother voted.

“Thank you, so, so, much to everyone who voted for me, for our family,” she said. “My mom probably voted for all of us.”

Jenner continued the bit and joked that she voted for her show and daughter “a million times”.

Following the awards ceremony, Kardashian took to Instagram to express how grateful she is for her big win.

“Screaming thank you for five years in a row winning the @peopleschoice!! Every year gets more and more special!” she wrote in the caption. “Truly, thank you! This means so much to me. Also, a major major thank you for voting and having our TV show win as well! What an honour and a blessing! #thekardashians I love you guys.”