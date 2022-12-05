Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian shared her thoughts on relationships and some of the hardships that come with them this weekend.

The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share a quote about dating. In the post, which was labelled “advice for the day,” the line specified the perspective she has about her love interests.

“You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don’t appreciate,” the since-deleted story, shared via Us Weekly, read.

Kardashian went on to share two other quotes about breakups, seemingly referring to what she learned throughout her own dating history.

“Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that,” another post on her story read, while a third said: “Really proud of the way I been [sic] bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”

Although Kardashian didn’t specify who these relationship posts were about or what encouraged her to post them, she posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday to share another reminder about self-love.

“Every day is a new day,” the quote read. “What other people think of you is none of your business. If it’s meant to be it’ll be. Be your own source of happiness. You don’t have to follow trends and do what everyone else is doing.How your life feels is more important than how it looks.”

The reminder went on to encourage people to take pride in who they are.

“Embrace your vulnerability. Don’t let the world harden you into a person you are not. The first step is always the hardest. Stop rushing the process,” the quote concluded. “You have survived 100 per cent of your bad days. A year from now, you’ll wish you had started today. You’ve got this.”

(khloekardashian/Instagram)

Over the years, Kardashian has had an off-and-on again relationship with Tristan Thompson. The NBA star cheated on her in 2018, days before the birth of their now four-year-old daughter, True. The pair got back together in October 2021 before breaking up in December of that year after Kardashian learned that Thompson had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

Amid reports of the second cheating scandal, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in August via surrogate. In the season two premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed that her child was conceived in November 2021, one month before she found out about the NBA star’s child with Nichols.

Following her split from Thompson, Kardashian has continued to share her advice on breakups. While appearing onThe Kelly Clarkson Show in October, she opened up about “learning how to unlove Tristan” and how difficult it was to do so after they built a daily routine together.

“Even the habits that you built, the repetition, the routine,” she explained. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. Any little thing, I would share my life with him. So, learning to just reprogram myself. I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”