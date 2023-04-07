Khloe Kardashian mocked for ‘Wetherspoons toilet’ photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has been mocked for a snap that many say looks like it was taken in a Wetherspoons toilet.

Fans poked fun at the photo of the Good American founder cosying up to TV personality, Olivia Pierson.

However, unlike most of the Kardashian sisters' snaps, fans were not complimenting their looks, but instead left in hysterics at the wallpaper behind them.

Some compared the decor to the iconic pub chain’s bathrooms.

Others linked it to a “council house bedroom” or wallpaper from the budget chain, B&M.

It's unknown where Khloe, 38, was when the snap was taken.

Alexandra Goodwin joked: “What in the Wetherspoon toilet is this?”

Holly Spendley said “British girl night out photo aesthetic.”

Another fan added, “That’s a UK council house bedroom love.”

Nadene Lea said: “Can’t cope with the wallpaper. It’s giving British council estate vibes. Proper British.”

One added, “How British is this wallpaper?”

(Jam Press/@khloekardashian)

Katy Teasdale joked: “That’s a B&M wallpaper if ever I’ve seen one.”

One, called Rachel, agreed and said: “Why is there B&M wallpaper in the background?”

It comes after fans were left shell-shocked after seeing her sister Kim, out in a London boozer drinking Guinness on St Patrick's Day.

Many have compared these two strange events from the Kardashian family, which some have suggested is a PR stunt.

One fan said, “This along with Kim drinking a pint of Guinness is sending me into a spin.”

(Jam Press/@kimkardashian)

Days earlier, Khloe appeared to have hinted at her eight-month-old son’s name for the first time.

The 38-year-old spoke about her second child, who she welcomed in August via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, during Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Along with their baby boy, the former couple share a soon-to-be five-year-old daughter, True.

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson, Kardashian said that while her son has been named, she hasn’t publicly revealed it yet. She also confessed that she wasn’t set on what to name him when her son was born.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” she explained. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, and feel him out a little bit. So at first, he didn’t have a name.”

(Jam Press/@khloekardashian)

However, she said that once he was given a name, she was waiting to announce it for a different reason.

“I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show,” she said, referring to season three of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu on 25 May. “And I didn’t know it’d be this far out. So, now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Hudson chimed in and asked if her son’s name would start with a T, just like his big sister’s does, as that’s what fans have “been guessing”. In response, the Good American founder said: “I think it will start with a T.”