Emily Ratajkowski has responded to people who were “perplexed” about her brief relationship with former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The model, 31, and Davidson, 29, dated for approximately two months at the end of 2022. The relationship began after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Davidson had also recently broken up with Kim Kardashian when he began dating Ratajkowski. He and Kardashian were together for nine months before splitting in August 2022.

Ratajkowki and Davidson’s short romance was heavily scrutinised by the media and fans on social media, many of whom questioned why they were dating.

Some suggested that the model was “out of his league” with others praising the King of Staten Island star for his dating history. He has previously been linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ratajkowski said she was also questioned by her friends about the relationship.

“Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?’” she told the publication. “I actually don’t understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with.”

In February, Ratajkowski, who shares a son with Bear-McClard, was romantically linked to stand-up comedian Eric Andre. The pair appeared to confirm their relationship with a cheeky nude photograph shared on Valentine’s Day, but the model later hinted at the end of the “situationship” in a TikTok video.

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski were reportedly in a ‘situationship’ (Getty)

Andre told Rolling Stone last month that there was a perception that “attraction is only based on physical appearance”, after describing himself as “ugly”.

“’How could this happen!’ No man. I’m ugly. I looked like Steve Urkel for the first 20 years of my life,” he joked. “I think people think attraction is only based on physical appearance, but beauty is only skin-deep.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Ratajkowski alluded to a viral video of her purportedly kissing Harry Styles that was first published in The Daily Mail last week.

She told the publication via a voice note: “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]. I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

She also opened up about why she quit acting and fired her team, saying she ”felt like a piece of meat”.