A weight loss surgeon has given his thoughts on the body composition scan Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram on Thursday (4 August).

The reality TV star shared the scan that records bone health and body fat percentage to her Instagram Stories, where she told her followers that her bones were “stronger than 93 to 97 per cent of people”.

The post sparked a backlash from her followers and has now drawn comment from Californian surgeon Kais Rona, who has over 236,000 followers on TikTok.

Posting a video about the scan, Rona explained that these scans are used to evaluate bone health.

“It’s typically used to screen for conditions like osteoporosis, but the imaging study also provides important information about the fat composition and muscle mass,” he explained in the video, which has now been viewed over 660,000 times.

(TikTok @kaisthesurgeon/Getty)

Speaking about Kardashian’s scan, he continued: “Her weight is shown on the top right, 114.7lbs, and her body fat percentage was 18.8 per cent. Let’s talk about this image. The bone is shown in white, the muscle in light red, and the fat is shown in yellow and orange.

“At the top near the chest there are two circular white objects. Breast tissue is made of fat, that should be yellow or orange, I’m not sure what the white is, you can make your own conclusions.”

He also commented on Kardashian’s remarks about her body fat being comparable to a top athlete.

“In terms of body fat percentage, she’s at the level of a top college athlete or an olympian,” Rona continues. “I’m not going to make any assumptions, I’m sure she eats healthy, I’m sure she exercises, but understand that this is someone who has every resource imaginable at their fingertips. Medications that you never knew existed, procedures, lasers, top doctors, you name it she’s got it.

“For this reason, I feel like it’s so important not to compare yourself to these influencers or celebrities who probably have decent genetics but also endless resources available to them.”

He then explained that he has spent most of his career treating people who are feeling “helpless, hopeless, and defeated” because of their weight.

“Unfortunately I don’t think posts like this really encourage those people to do better, or eat better, or work harder, I just think they make them feel more inadequate,” he concluded.

TikTok users were quick to praise Rona for addressing the scan, with one person writing: “Thank you for taking the time to explain this to us.”

Another joked: “Just imagine how hot we’d all be with her money.”

A third jumped to Kardashian’s defence, writing: “I don’t think people realise how much she does.”