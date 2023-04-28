Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian tearfully confessed to staying “silent” throughout all of Kanye West’s “lies” during their divorce in a new trailer for The Kardashians.

The season three trailer for the Hulu show started with Kim reflecting on her relationship with West, who she filed for divorce from in February 2021. After she said that “things change really quickly”, the footage showed the reality star venting to her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“Are you OK?” the Good American founder asked, before Kim brown down in tears and responded: “No. I’m not OK.” As she put her hand over her eyes, Khloe went on to hug her, before the Skim mogul added: “I’m having such a hard day today.”

Kim went on to sit down for a confessional interview, as she acknowledged that her divorce had just been finalised. Kim and West officially divorced in November 2022, with the former couple given “equal access” to their children.

In the trailer, Kendall Jenner also stepped in to share her take on the situation. “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” the model said, during a confessional interview.

The footage then cut a scene of Kim confiding in her mother about the public breakup. To her daughter, the manager said: “I don’t think you realise the weight of the world is on your shoulders.” In response, Kim went on to criticise West’s behaviour throughout their split.

“He had made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” she said, as her voice was breaking. With West, Kim shares four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three.

In the trailer for The Kardashians, Kim was referring to the wave of public criticism that she faced from her ex throughout 2022. For example, in September of last year, West took to Instagram to share messages between him and Kim, in which he claimed that she wouldn’t give him a “say” in where their children go to school.

West also went on to take a swipe at both Kris Jenner and Kim ’s former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in the apparent texts. In one message to his ex about the comedian, he wrote: “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

Amidst her public split, Kim has also spoken out about raising her children with West. During an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December, she described co-parenting as “f***ing hard”.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said. “That’s what I would want for them.”

Kardashian also said that she’ll be “prepared” for the day her kids come and ask her about the controversy surrounding their father.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she explained. “All the crazy s***. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

West has found himself mired in various controversies in 2022, including making many antisemitic comments on Twitter such as that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

He also sparked backlash when he debuted his brand’s “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week in October. Multiple brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga, then announced that they’d no longer be working with West and condemned his remarks.