Kim and Khloe Kardashian revisit infamous purse fight 16 years later

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have jokingly challenged each other to a rematch nearly two decades after their iconic purse fight.

On Wednesday 1 May, fans of the famous family celebrated the 16-year anniversary of the sisters’ infamous fight over Kim’s brand new Bentley purchase, in which the Skims founder hit the Good American designer with her purse. The brawl took place during season two of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on the E! network in 2008.

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, one fan reposted a clip of the memorable reality TV moment. “16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” they captioned the post.

The clip instantly went viral online, and even caught the attention of The Kardashians stars themselves.

“I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian,” Khloe jokingly wrote in response to the video. Kim then chimed back: “Baby be careful what you wish for… my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago @khloekardashian.”

However, it appeared the posts were made in jest, as Khloe hinted that the sisters may recreate their infamous fight.

“Damn, I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me. Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up,” Khloe said. “I’ll see you and you [sic] big a** bag soon. Make it a Himalayan.”

For those who are unaware, Kim and Khloe notoriously clashed over an incident at a car dealership, where the sisters were waiting with Kourtney Kardashian for Kim’s new Bentley vehicle. However, the sisters weren’t pleased with Kim’s behaviour at the dealership and later complained to their brother, Rob Kardashian, and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, at Rob’s apartment.

When Kim knocked on the door to apologise to her sisters, Khloe then slammed the door back in her face. Of course, this prompted the SKKN by Kim founder to proclaim the iconic line, “Don’t be f***ing rude!” and hit her sister with her purse.

Kim and Khloe’s online interaction comes just weeks before the season five premiere of their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. Before the final season of KUWTK aired in 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family announced they were once again providing fans full access to their lives in a new reality show for Hulu. The first episode of The Kardashians premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022.

While altercations between the sisters have become more tame as they’ve started their own families, Kim and Kourtney were recently engaged in a months-long feud, which played out during season four of The Kardashians.

During the season, which aired on the streaming platform last year, Kourtney called Kim a “witch” and insisted that she “hates” her. The sisters also feuded over Kourtney’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, after she accused her younger sister of using the May 2022 nuptials as a “business opportunity” to collaborate with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana. As for Kim, she claimed that Kourtney “copied” her own wedding to ex Kanye West by alleging she “stole” both her wedding country and singer.

However, it seemed that the two sisters moved on from their feud after Kourtney shared a sweet birthday message for Kim last October. She shared a throwback photo of herself and Kim on her Instagram Story, joking that the pair’s “hair pulling, nail digging” fights during their adolescence were much worse than any disagreements that fans have watched on TV.

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister,” Kourtney wrote. “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school.”

“The joys of sisterhood,” she added. “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

The Kardashians season five premieres Thursday on 23 May on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.