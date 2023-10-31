Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West dressed up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween.

On 31 October, the Skims founder posted an Instagram carousel of herself rocking Cher’s yellow plaid skirt and blazer ensemble, which was worn by Alicia Silverstone in the beloved 1995 movie. Meanwhile, her daughter North paid homage to Dionne - Cher’s best friend in the movie, played by Stacey Dash - with a black and white plaid skirt and blazer combo, complete with Dionne’s signature hat and red vest.

In keeping with the Clueless theme, the mom and daughter duo posed in front of a Jeep, which Silverstone’s character famously drove in the movie. The reality TV star simply captioned the carousel: “Clueless.”

Kardashian can also be seen recreating Cher’s iconic, “Ugh, as if!” moment in the second photo, holding a white fluffy backpack like the one Silverstone carried when she delivered the line in the movie.

The mother of four doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween, typically donning over-the-top costumes and paying homage to celebrities and iconic characters.

Last year, Kardashian dressed up as a Mystique from the X-Men franchise, which was played by both Rebecca Romjin and Jennifer Lawrence on the big screen. She donned a blue latex bodysuit and prosthetics, as well as red hair and green contacts. However, she accidentally debuted the costume at Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday, which was not a costume party.

This year’s costumes were reportedly recreated by the fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, who were tagged in the photo carousel. The Italian brand has frequently collaborated with the Kardashians, namely with Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

On season three of their family’s Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, Dolce and Gabbana became a point of contention between the two sisters. It all started when Kardashian accepted the opportunity to be the creative director for Dolce and Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 collection runway show. The conflict arose several months after Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce hosted the Poosh founder’s lavish wedding to Blink 182-drummer, Travis Barker, at their Villa Olivetta estate in Portofino, Italy.

At the time, Kourtney accused her sister of using her wedding as a “business opportunity” and copying the aesthetic of her wedding by using archival Dolce and Gabbana looks for the runway show.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney said in a confessional interview during the show. “She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.”

The conflict escalated after Kourtney accused her younger sister of copying her “la dolce vita lifestyle”, despite the fact Kardashian’s wedding to ex-husband Kanye West in 2014 also took place in Italy.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kardashian said in her own confessional. “You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m ‘copying her dolce vita lifestyle.’ OK.”

The conflict came to a head in season four of the reality series, after the sisters watched footage from the previous season and reopened old wounds.