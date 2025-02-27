Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her daughter North West is back on the up after “a year” where the 11-year-old was “mad” at her.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the reality star spoke about struggling with her daughter amid her split from North’s father, Kanye West.

The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022, months after Kim was ruled legally single.

While playing a game of ping pong with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim said North has become much more affectionate with her recently.

“The craziest thing happened,” she said. “North is like obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends, like, ‘Mom, I love you. You’re the best mom, I love you so much.’”

Kourtney said North has “always been like that with me,” and asked her sister, “Do you think you’ve changed?”

“I mean possibly. It was a year of like mad at me," Kim replied.

“Well, also you guys were getting a divorce,” Kourtney pointed out.

“I think it was all the divorce,” Kim agreed. “It’s insane, the turnaround.”

Along with North, Kim and West share three other children: Saint, nine; Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

During a previous episode of The Kardashians, which aired in November 2023, the Skims founder admitted that her eldest daughter preferred to hang out with her father.

“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like: ‘Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,’” Kim recalled. “And she’ll start crying: ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!’”

However, Kim has acknowledged that she remains on good terms with her ex for the sake of their family. During last week’s episode of The Kardashians, the former couple made a rare appearance together at North’s performance at The Lion King’s 30th-anniversary special at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2024.

“Kanye and I want the best for the kids,” she said. “And so, anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

After North sang “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” West also gushed about the performance, saying: “Man, she did so good.” Kardashian agreed, responding: “I was just crying from the side.”

During an earlier episode of The Kardashians, which aired on February 13, Kim made a rare comment about ending her relationship with West, after her sister Khloe Kardashian opened up about her emotional reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

“When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it,” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim went on to say: “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”