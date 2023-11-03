Kim Kardashian resonates with co-parents as she shares that North prefers Kanye

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North West, has revealed which parent is her favourite.

In the latest episode of the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the Skims founder was seen venting to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about her daughter North preferring to spend time with her father.

“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like: ‘Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,’” Kim recalled during the 2 November episode. “And she’ll start crying: ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!’”

As Kim spoke to her older sister about her co-parenting struggles, the Poosh founder agreed that she experiences a similar co-parenting situation with her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight.

“They do that at Scott’s too. Like: ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it is not super big. The vibes are better,’” Kourtney said. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved.”

Following the episode, many people took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to applaud the relatable scene for showing what it’s really like to co-parent. “Kids will always prefer the parent they don’t see all the time,” one comment read on X.

Another person agreed, writing: “Kanye can have that lifestyle because he’s not the primary parent. Kim has to make sure everything is closed off and she has security and supervision of her kids because she’s working trying to achieve her dreams while also having her kids all the time.”

“She should let North live with her dad for a couple months and see how she feels about him then. It’s cute when you’re just visiting but miserable when you have to experience it every single day,” someone else suggested.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - were married for six years before finalising their divorce in November 2022. The couple previously opened up about how they’re trying to co-parent their children, as Kim once described the process as “hard” amid the rapper’s many controversies.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast last December. “All the crazy s***.”

“I definitely protected [Ye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids for my kids. In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world,” she continued, adding: “I’m holding on by a thread.”

The Yeezy founder has previously spoken out about their parenting dynamic, as he acknowledged that Kim was the primary parent.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the rapper said on the Alo Mind Full podcast last year. “She’s still got them 80 per cent of the time, [to] raise those children. So, what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

Kim echoed Kanye’s sentiment in a since-deleted Instagram statement, which was posted when the former couple was going through their divorce. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,” she wrote.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu every Thursday.